Tyreke Key News: Efficient performance in win

Key contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Key did a good job from the field Thursday, exceeding 50.0-percent accuracy for the fourth straight game. He moved into the starting lineup following a string of six appearances off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he'll retain that role in the future. In any case, he has been consistent around an average of 18.3 points per contest over his last four outings.