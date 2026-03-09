Tyreke Key News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Key compiled 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Key led the Blue Coats in scoring while shooting an efficient 76.9 percent from the field. The 6-foot-2 guard has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight appearances and is averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 41 games this season.