Tyreke Key News: Leading scorer in loss
Key compiled 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Key led the Blue Coats in scoring while shooting an efficient 76.9 percent from the field. The 6-foot-2 guard has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight appearances and is averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 41 games this season.
Tyreke Key
Free Agent
