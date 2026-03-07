Tyreke Key News: Posts 23 points in win

Key produced 23 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds during 33 minutes in Friday's 128-120 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Key bounced back into the starting lineup following a run of three appearances off the bench, and he tallied 23 points for the second straight game. While most of his value comes from shooting production, the guard could benefit from increased playing time in upcoming matchups, especially if Alijah Martin (knee) remains sidelined.