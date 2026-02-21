Tyreke Key News: Returns off bench Friday
Key (calf) notched 15 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 141-135 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Key was able to make a few contributions in a favorable scenario for his comeback from a two-week absence. While he hasn't started since Jan. 26, he's an option to take playing time from Alijah Martin if Patrick McCaw (personal) doesn't feature in upcoming contests.
Tyreke Key
Free Agent
