Tyreke Key News: Returns off bench Friday

Key (calf) notched 15 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 141-135 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Key was able to make a few contributions in a favorable scenario for his comeback from a two-week absence. While he hasn't started since Jan. 26, he's an option to take playing time from Alijah Martin if Patrick McCaw (personal) doesn't feature in upcoming contests.