Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Advances to 5-on-5 work

Haliburton announced via his personal X account that he participated in 5-on-5 work Wednesday.

Although Indiana's season is nearly over and it's been known since July that Haliburton would not suit up, this marks an important step in the star point guard's rehab. The 26-year-old suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in last year's Game 7 loss to the Thunder in the NBA Finals, and he'll hope to get back on the floor by Opening Night of the 2026-27 campaign.