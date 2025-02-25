Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 2:51pm

Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto due to left groin soreness.

Haliburton is in jeopardy of missing just his second outing of the season due to the groin injury. With the star point guard and T.J. McConnell (ankle) listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard could both see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Haliburton has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now