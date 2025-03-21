Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:06pm

Haliburton (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.

Haliburton is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to lower back soreness. If the star point guard remains sidelined Saturday, Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard are candidates for a bump in minutes. Haliburton has made only five appearances in March, averaging 19.4 points, 12.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now