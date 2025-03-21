Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Haliburton (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.

Haliburton is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to lower back soreness. If the star point guard remains sidelined Saturday, Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard are candidates for a bump in minutes. Haliburton has made only five appearances in March, averaging 19.4 points, 12.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest.