Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Haliburton (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will miss a second consecutive game due to a left hip strain, and his next opportunity to see the floor is Monday against Chicago. Andrew Nembhard will likely remain in the starting lineup while T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should see a bump in playing time due to Haliburton's absence.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now