Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Not playing Saturday

Haliburton (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will miss a second consecutive game due to a left hip strain, and his next opportunity to see the floor is Monday against Chicago. Andrew Nembhard will likely remain in the starting lineup while T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should see a bump in playing time due to Haliburton's absence.