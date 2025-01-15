Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:13pm

Haliburton (groin) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Haliburton is in danger of missing a second straight game with a groin strain. The 24-year-old has only missed one game this season for the Pacers, but this latest injury could keep him sidelined for Thursday's game in Detroit and beyond. Ben Sheppard may replace him in the starting lineup once again if he's unable to play against the Pistons.

