Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:14pm

Haliburton (hip) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Haliburton is having another strong season for the Pacers as the team's floor general. However, if he can't play Thursday due to the hip injury, Indiana could turn to Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now