Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Chicago.
Haliburton sustained his ankle injury during Monday's matchup with Brooklyn but seemed to finish the game without any major issues. He will likely be taken off the injury report closer to game time, but if he can't play, expect T.J. McConnell to take over as the starting point guard for Wednesday's contest.
