Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 2:02pm

Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Chicago.

Haliburton sustained his ankle injury during Monday's matchup with Brooklyn but seemed to finish the game without any major issues. He will likely be taken off the injury report closer to game time, but if he can't play, expect T.J. McConnell to take over as the starting point guard for Wednesday's contest.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
