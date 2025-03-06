Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Haliburton (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Before being ruled out for Thursday's game, Haliburton had missed only one game this season for the Pacers. With the star guard unable to play in Atlanta, the team will likely turn to T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppared to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.