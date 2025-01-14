Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Haliburton has been ruled out Tuesday due to a mild left groin strain, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Head coach Carlisle says Haliburton will "likely be listed day-to-day" despite his new injury. Haliburton sustained left hamstring tightness Sunday's game against Cleveland and left after playing just 18 minutes, but will now miss Tuesday's game due to the groin injury. With Haliburton out, Coach Carlisle has decided to insert Ben Sheppard into the starting lineup, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. Expect T.J. McConnell to see extended playing time as well.