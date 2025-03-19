Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 9:22am

Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will miss a second straight game due to low back soreness. Andrew Nembhard will likely continue to start at point guard in Haliburton's stead, while T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should benefit from upticks in playing time.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
