Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

Haliburton has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left hamstring tightness.

Haliburton took on a heavy workload in the first half, playing 18:30 of 24 minutes and totaling two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block. The Pacers ruled him out coming out of halftime, however, and while the severity of his hamstring injury isn't known, Haliburton looks to be in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's rematch with Cleveland, if not additional games to follow. Haliburton notably strained the same hamstring last January and was sidelined for nine contests over a stretch of 10 games, and he then struggled to return to form down the stretch. T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard could both be called upon to take on more ball handling and playmaking responsibilities if Haliburton's latest hamstring issue forces him to miss any length of time.