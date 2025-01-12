Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton Injury: Won't return for second half Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Haliburton has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left hamstring tightness.

Haliburton had a heavy workload in the first half with 19 minutes of playing time, but he will not return for the second half of Sunday's contest. The severity of the hamstring injury isn't clear, but it does put him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's rematch against Cleveland. Haliburton will finish the game with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block. T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should see more minutes in the second half due to Haliburton's absence.

