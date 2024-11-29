Tyrese Haliburton News: Below-average night vs. Detroit

Haliburton contributed 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound and five assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to the Pistons.

Haliburton had a solid night shooting the ball, but he didn't have his usual success as a distributor. Friday's performance marked his lowest assist total since Nov. 18 against Toronto, and his first time failing to record a steal in one week. Despite a slow night, he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five games.