Tyrese Haliburton News: Big double-double in win

Haliburton closed Friday's 108-96 win over the Warriors with 25 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 35 minutes.

The double-double was his 15th of the season, and third in the last five games. Haliburton hasn't dished fewer than seven dimes in a game in over a month, averaging 19.7 points, 9.5 assists, 3.9 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last 17 contests.