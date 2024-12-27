Tyrese Haliburton News: Bounces back with 19 points Friday

Haliburton had 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to Boston.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and nine assists in Friday's rout, rebounding from a four-point clunker during Thursday's loss to the Thunder. It's been an up-and-down month of December thus far for Haliburton, but overall, he's still averaging a solid 17.2 points, 8.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers across 12 outings this month. Those figures are also more or less in line with Haliburton's numbers on the season as a whole, which may be a bit of a disappointment for fantasy managers who spent a first-round pick on the star floor general in drafts this past fall. Even so, Haliburton has settled in as a steady source of dimes, triples and steals while keeping his turnovers lower than most of the league's ball-dominant guards.