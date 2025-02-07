Tyrese Haliburton News: Busy night on defense

Haliburton ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 victory over the Clippers.

The four pilfers were Haliburton's best showing in that category since he racked up five steals against the Raptors on Nov. 18. The fifth-year point guard has been struggling to find his shot to begin February -- he posted a goose egg against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday -- but he's made up for it with his play at the other end of the court. Haliburton has recorded at least one steal in six straight games and rejected at least one shot in five of those contests, averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 assists, 3.7 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks during that span.