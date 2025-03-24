Tyrese Haliburton News: Dazzles on offense in double-double
Haliburton notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over Minnesota.
Haliburton led the way for Indiana on the offensive end of the floor, leading all Pacers in scoring and assists while connecting on a trio of threes in a winning effort. Haliburton has tallied at least 20 points and 10 dimes in 13 outings this season, including in two of his last three contests.
