Tyrese Haliburton News: Dazzles on offense in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Haliburton notched 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over Minnesota.

Haliburton led the way for Indiana on the offensive end of the floor, leading all Pacers in scoring and assists while connecting on a trio of threes in a winning effort. Haliburton has tallied at least 20 points and 10 dimes in 13 outings this season, including in two of his last three contests.

