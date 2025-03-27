Tyrese Haliburton News: Dishes season-high 18 assists

Haliburton logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Lakers.

The 18 dimes were a season high as he produced his 27th double-double of the campaign. Haliburton has had a little trouble staying on the court lately -- he's missed six games in March due to back and hip issues -- but he's recorded a double-double in 12 straight appearances dating back to Feb. 23, averaging 21.1 points, 12.6 assists, 3.4 boards, 3.1 threes and 2.4 steals during that span while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, 43.5 percent from long distance and 94.4 percent from the free-throw line.