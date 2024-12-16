Tyrese Haliburton News: Double-double in Sunday's win
Haliburton logged 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over the Pelicans.
It's the 10th double-double of the season for Haliburton, including two straight and four in the last 10 games. The fifth-year point guard is also on track for the best season of his career from beyond the arc -- over that 10-game stretch he's averaging 22.1 points, 8.6 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.5 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from long range.
