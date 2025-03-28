Tyrese Haliburton News: Double-double streak comes to end

Haliburton produced 29 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 win over Washington.

Haliburton could've easily posted another double-double had he played more minutes, but that wasn't necessary given the margin of victory. The star floor general did make his presence felt in the scoring column, draining seven threes and reaching the 29-point mark just for the 10th time this season. His double-double streak ends at 12 games, but that shouldn't stop the narrative of Haliburton being arguably the best point guard in the NBA since the All-Star break. He's averaging 21.7 points and 11.9 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from three-point range in that span.