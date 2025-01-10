Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Good to go against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Haliburton (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Warriors, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The star guard is averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33.9 minutes across his last 10 outings.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
