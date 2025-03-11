Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton News: Good to go against Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:00pm

Haliburton (hip) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Indiana's previous three contests due to a strained left hip. The star guard had been scorching the nets from beyond the arc before suffering his injury, converting 51.3 percent of his 7.8 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.

