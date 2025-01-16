Tyrese Haliburton News: Good to go Thursday
Haliburton (groin) will play Thursday versus the Pistons, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Haliburton will be returning from a one-game absence, and that's a nice surprise for fantasy managers since hamstring injuries are known to linger. Coach Rick Carlisle made no mention of any restrictions for Haliburton, and he could see more usage with Bennedict Mathurin suspended for this contest.
