Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:43pm

Haliburton (groin) will play Thursday versus the Pistons, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will be returning from a one-game absence, and that's a nice surprise for fantasy managers since hamstring injuries are known to linger. Coach Rick Carlisle made no mention of any restrictions for Haliburton, and he could see more usage with Bennedict Mathurin suspended for this contest.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
