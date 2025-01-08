Tyrese Haliburton News: Good to go Wednesday

Haliburton (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton sustained his ankle injury in Monday's matchup against the Nets but remained in the game. Coach Rick Carlisle announced Haliburton will play, and the point guard shouldn't face any restrictions. Over his last six appearances, Haliburton has averaged 24.2 points, 9.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.