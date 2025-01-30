Tyrese Haliburton News: Hits for 30 against Detroit

Haliburton produced 30 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Pistons.

It was the fifth-year guard's first performance of 30-plus points since Jan. 2. Haliburton has had an up and down January, but the good nights have out-numbered the bad, and through 11 appearances on the month he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.