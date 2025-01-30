Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Hits for 30 against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Haliburton produced 30 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Pistons.

It was the fifth-year guard's first performance of 30-plus points since Jan. 2. Haliburton has had an up and down January, but the good nights have out-numbered the bad, and through 11 appearances on the month he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
