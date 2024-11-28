Tyrese Haliburton News: Impressive double-double in win

Haliburton finished Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Trail Blazers with 28 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

Haliburton put together another strong performance, his third straight game with at least 20 points. After a slow start to the season, Haliburton has turned things around over the past week, averaging 25.3 points, 10.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 5.8 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per game. There had been speculation of a back injury, something that may have been limiting his output. Based on his recent efforts, his health may also be trending in the right direction.