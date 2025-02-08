Tyrese Haliburton News: Just misses double-double
Haliburton finished Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes.
The fifth-year guard came up just short of his 16th double-double of the season. Haliburton hasn't reached double-digit assists since Jan. 10, a stretch of 11 straight appearances in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now