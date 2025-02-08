Tyrese Haliburton News: Just misses double-double

Haliburton finished Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes.

The fifth-year guard came up just short of his 16th double-double of the season. Haliburton hasn't reached double-digit assists since Jan. 10, a stretch of 11 straight appearances in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.