Tyrese Haliburton News: Leads Indiana in Saturday's loss
Haliburton supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.
The 18 points led the Pacers in a big loss to the team with the NBA's best record. Indiana is looking for ways to reign in Haliburton's workload ahead of the playoffs, and since returning from a three-game absence due to a back issue, the fifth-year guard has averaged 29.4 minutes over the last five contests while producing 20.6 points, 10.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.4 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now