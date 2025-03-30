Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Leads Indiana in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Haliburton supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Thunder.

The 18 points led the Pacers in a big loss to the team with the NBA's best record. Indiana is looking for ways to reign in Haliburton's workload ahead of the playoffs, and since returning from a three-game absence due to a back issue, the fifth-year guard has averaged 29.4 minutes over the last five contests while producing 20.6 points, 10.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.4 steals.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now