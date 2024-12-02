Tyrese Haliburton News: Muted performance in loss

Haliburton totaled eight points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

This was a tough night for Haliburton, failing to record double-digit points for the fifth time this campaign. Dud aside, Haliburton was trending up before Sunday, and he's still averaging first-round value in nine-category formats over his last five games with 22.0 points, 8.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 4.8 three-pointers.