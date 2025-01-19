Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton News: Poor shooting display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Haliburton finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the 76ers.

Haliburton had problems with his shot all game long and was unable to record double-digit points for the second time in his last three games. However, he still posted a decent line in the assists and rebounds category. The lack of scoring limits his fantasy upside considerably, but given the sizable role he holds on offense for the Pacers, Haliburton should have a good chance of bouncing back when the Pacers take on the Spurs on Thursday.

