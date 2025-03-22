Tyrese Haliburton News: Posts double-double in return

Haliburton (back) logged 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Brooklyn.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to lower-back soreness, Haliburton displayed a return to form, recording his 10th double-double in as many appearances. While the recent stretch of missed games has been frustrating for managers counting on Haliburton during the fantasy playoffs, his on-court production when healthy has been fantastic.