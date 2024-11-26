Tyrese Haliburton News: Posts massive double-double

Haliburton contributed 34 points (12-23 FG, 9-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over New Orleans.

This was a terrific performance by Haliburton, but games like this have been few and far between this campaign unlike the 2023-24 season. Through the first 18 games, he's on pace to shoot a career-low 39.2 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 16.8 points, 8.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.