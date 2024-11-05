Tyrese Haliburton News: Produces best game of season

Haliburton recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 134-127 victory over Dallas.

Haliburton's numbers have been all over the map to begin the year, but he's strung together four straight double-digit assist totals after a slow start in the category. He lifted his field goal percentage to 38.2 percent thanks to the strong showing, but that's almost 10 points below his result from last season. Haliburton's past successes suggest his shot will even out eventually, but at least his assist numbers are generating fantasy value.