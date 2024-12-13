Tyrese Haliburton News: Rebounds with game-high 32 points

Haliburton ended with 32 points (12-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 121-107 win over the 76ers.

After scoring just four points in Sunday's loss to Charlotte, Haliburton rebounded in a big way with a game-high 32 points and 11 assists Friday for his ninth double-double of the season. It's been a bumpy ride for Haliburton so far in 2024-25, but the star floor general is still averaging a strong 21.7 points, 8.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 4.1 three-pointers per game over his last 11 contests. Those numbers are relatively in line with the expectations of fantasy managers who spent a first-round pick on Haliburton in drafts this past fall, and the 24-year-old guard's assist-to-turnover ratio should remain among the league's elites going forward.