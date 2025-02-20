Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Returning for fourth quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Haliburton (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton made a quick stop in the locker room after being diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, but as expected, he was quickly given the green light to return. He should be a full go down the stretch of Thursday's matchup.

