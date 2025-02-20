Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Haliburton headshot

Tyrese Haliburton News: Returns for fourth quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 10:28pm

Haliburton (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton made a quick stop to the locker room after being diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, but as expected, he was quickly given the green light to return. He should be a full-go down the stretch of Thursday's matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now