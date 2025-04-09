Tyrese Haliburton News: Scores 22 with six dimes

Haliburton posted 22 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 victory over the Wizards.

Haliburton didn't have his best performance from a passing perspective, and this was the third time he failed to record double-digit dimes over his last seven appearances. However, even in those games when he doesn't light up the stat sheet, Haliburton continues to make a huge impact on the Pacers' offensive scheme. He's averaging 19.1 points, 10.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 10 outings since returning from a three-game absence in mid-March due to a back problem.