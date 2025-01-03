Tyrese Haliburton News: Shines in win over Miami
Haliburton supplied 33 points (13-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, 15 assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 win over Miami.
Haliburton is the only player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, five three-pointers and zero turnovers in a game, and Thursday was the second time he accomplished this feat. From an efficiency perspective, this was his best game of the 2024-25 campaign by a wide margin. The star floor general has reached the 30-point mark in two of his last three appearances and is averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game over his last five outings.
