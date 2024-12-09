Tyrese Haliburton News: Struggles in loss

Haliburton closed with nine points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three blocks across 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Hornets.

Haliburton continues to struggle with consistency this season with yet another dud to his name as the Pacers picked up their fifth loss out of their last six games. In his first five December outings, Haliburton hasn't lived up to his standards with averages of 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.2 steals and 2.4 three-pointers on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.