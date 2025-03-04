Tyrese Haliburton News: Ties season-high assists

Haliburton ended Tuesday's 115-102 victory over the Rockets with 28 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Haliburton recorded 15 assists for the third time this season and has racked up just three total turnovers across those outings. While the star guard's assist per game average has dropped from 10.9 in 2023-24 to 8.8 this season, he has also decreased his turnover per contest average from 2.3 last year to 1.7 this year. Haliburton continues to scorch the nets from behind the arc, converting 51.3 percent of his 7.8 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.