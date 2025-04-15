Tyrese Haliburton News: Will likely play Saturday

Haliburton (back) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Haliburton's numbers dipped slightly during the 2024-25 regular season compared to last season, but the rising star still had a strong year for Indiana. The 24-year-old guard played in 73 games and averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.