Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton News: Will play vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Haliburton (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Nets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton has missed the last three games for the Pacers while nursing a back issue but will be back on the floor Saturday. The rising star is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
