Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

The Nets list Martin as inactive for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Martin doesn't appear on the Nets' injury report, but Brooklyn is likely making him inactive because he's approaching his season limit of 50 active games as a two-way player. The third-year guard had appeared in each of Brooklyn's last 22 games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now