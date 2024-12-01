Tyrese Martin News: Back to bench

Martin won't start Sunday's game against the Magic, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

With Dennis Schroder (personal) unavailable, Martin made a spot start Friday and scored eight points in 24 minutes. He's had an inconsistent role this season, but he scored 30 points in 28 minutes during his last appearance as a reserve. Martin figures to have a solid role Sunday despite moving to the bench, as Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Jaylen Martin (knee) and Noah Clowney (ankle) all remain out.