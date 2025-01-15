Tyrese Martin News: Back with starters Wednesday

Martin is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After coming off Brooklyn's bench for the past three games, Martin is back with the starting five Wednesday. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 threes in 30.2 minutes through four outings as a starter for the Nets this year, so Martin could be a decent source of swipes and treys in fantasy leagues against Los Angeles.